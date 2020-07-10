6338 Clary Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Center Grove School District. This home is everything you have been looking for in this "hard to find a good house" market! You will feel right at home with upgrades throughout. Including hardwood laminate flooring, newer fixtures and hardware, stainless stell appliances, master suite with double sinks, an office, DO I NEED TO GO ON?! Not only does this 4 bedroom have the space, it also has the awesome private backyard! You just need to come see it. Don't delay!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.