Bargersville, IN
6338 Clary Lane
Last updated April 9 2019 at 12:18 AM

6338 Clary Lane

6338 Clary · No Longer Available
Location

6338 Clary, Bargersville, IN 46143

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Center Grove School District. This home is everything you have been looking for in this "hard to find a good house" market! You will feel right at home with upgrades throughout. Including hardwood laminate flooring, newer fixtures and hardware, stainless stell appliances, master suite with double sinks, an office, DO I NEED TO GO ON?! Not only does this 4 bedroom have the space, it also has the awesome private backyard! You just need to come see it. Don't delay!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 Clary Lane have any available units?
6338 Clary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 6338 Clary Lane have?
Some of 6338 Clary Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 Clary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6338 Clary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 Clary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6338 Clary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6338 Clary Lane offer parking?
No, 6338 Clary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6338 Clary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6338 Clary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 Clary Lane have a pool?
No, 6338 Clary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6338 Clary Lane have accessible units?
No, 6338 Clary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 Clary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6338 Clary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6338 Clary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6338 Clary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

