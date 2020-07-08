2661 Shadowbrook Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful almost Brand New 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath with a loft. The Home Located on a cul de sac and is in the Award Winning Clark Pleasant School System! Downstairs Features a Large Flex Space that could be used as an Office, Formal Dining or Easily converted into a 5th Bedroom. Also included is a Large Sunroom. Kitchen Features Custom Tile Backsplash, Custom and Included Appliances. Walk Upstairs to find 4 Large Bedrooms and a Large Loft. Large Master Suite Includes Large Master Bathroom and a HUGE Walk In Closet! Enjoy the Summer Evenings on the your Custom Patio. This Home has it all! All you have to do is Move In! Don't Blink! This one won't last!