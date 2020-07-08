All apartments in Bargersville
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:18 AM

2661 Shadowbrook Trace

2661 Shadowbrook Trce · No Longer Available
Location

2661 Shadowbrook Trce, Bargersville, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful almost Brand New 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath with a loft. The Home Located on a cul de sac and is in the Award Winning Clark Pleasant School System! Downstairs Features a Large Flex Space that could be used as an Office, Formal Dining or Easily converted into a 5th Bedroom. Also included is a Large Sunroom. Kitchen Features Custom Tile Backsplash, Custom and Included Appliances. Walk Upstairs to find 4 Large Bedrooms and a Large Loft. Large Master Suite Includes Large Master Bathroom and a HUGE Walk In Closet! Enjoy the Summer Evenings on the your Custom Patio. This Home has it all! All you have to do is Move In! Don't Blink! This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have any available units?
2661 Shadowbrook Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have?
Some of 2661 Shadowbrook Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Shadowbrook Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Shadowbrook Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Shadowbrook Trace pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bargersville.
Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace offer parking?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace does not offer parking.
Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have a pool?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have accessible units?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2661 Shadowbrook Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2661 Shadowbrook Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

