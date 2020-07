Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court alarm system hot tub online portal

Family-friendly. Warm and cozy. Home.Just outside the perimeter of a city abuzz is the close-knit town of Avon, Indiana. A town of humble smiles but immense pride: pride in our Four Star Schools. Pride in how we preserve the environment for generations to come, and in our title as the 17th best place to live in America.Steeplechase Apartments is the sought-after apartment community in Avon. A place where friends and neighbors gather by the pool or burn off energy in the fitness center or, for the little ones, the playground.Then, there’s the plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment just down the street. Or the short commute to work; Indianapolis Airport, downtown and IU Health West Hospital all within ten miles. Settle into home at Steeplechase Apartments.