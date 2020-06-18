800 Main Street

Amenities

parking range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking

Citizens Plaza is a landmark office building in downtown Anderson. Located directly across the street from the Anderson City Hall, a city park (Citizens Park) and the Madison County Courthouse, this property is in the heart of the rapidly redeveloping CBD. It offers exceptional visibility, parking and other amenities in a near park-like setting. Multiple suites are for lease ranging from 640 sq. ft. to 8064 sq. ft. Tenants include First Merchants Bank and professional offices (attorneys, financial planners, accounting, insurance, etc). A major tenant built their own building, so floors 4/5 are available and can be leased together for a contiguous space of 16,128 SF. Gross lease rates range from $12-15 per SF. There are no CAM or NNN fees.