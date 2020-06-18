All apartments in Anderson
800 Main Street

800 Main Street · (765) 640-1900
Location

800 Main Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Citizens Plaza is a landmark office building in downtown Anderson. Located directly across the street from the Anderson City Hall, a city park (Citizens Park) and the Madison County Courthouse, this property is in the heart of the rapidly redeveloping CBD. It offers exceptional visibility, parking and other amenities in a near park-like setting. Multiple suites are for lease ranging from 640 sq. ft. to 8064 sq. ft. Tenants include First Merchants Bank and professional offices (attorneys, financial planners, accounting, insurance, etc). A major tenant built their own building, so floors 4/5 are available and can be leased together for a contiguous space of 16,128 SF. Gross lease rates range from $12-15 per SF. There are no CAM or NNN fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Main Street have any available units?
800 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anderson, IN.
Is 800 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anderson.
Does 800 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 800 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Main Street have a pool?
No, 800 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
