Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated and beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in a triplex building. This is the front unit. Fresh paint, new gas stove. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas. There is also a $50 water fee in addition to the rent. Application fee $35, Security Deposit $525. Square footage is an estimation. Come schedule a showing today!