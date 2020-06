Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2211 E. 9th St. Available 06/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Anderson, IN - Spacious 4 bedroom with fresh new paint and gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring. 1.5 baths that have been rehabbed. Completely updated kitchen with new appliances. Concrete patio great for cookout and cool summer nights.



No Section 8 at this time



If interested please call/text Dena 317-756-1086 or email dena@zuluscape.com for more information



(RLNE5834531)