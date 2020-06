Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Brick 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson,IN - All brick 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in desirable Clearview neighborhood. This home sits on a nice lot with a large storage barn. This home also features hardwood floors, great kitchen cabinets, appliances, a wonderful stone wood burning fireplace, and much more. This home will not last long. This home is waiting on you!



Call Dena for information at 317-756-1086.



Not accepting section 8 at this time.



