Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

4587 Garritano St, Unit C

4587 Garritano Street · (630) 816-8209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4587 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL 60560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4587 Garritano St, Unit C · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
You Will Love This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, private patio, fully-equipped kitchen, and new flooring. For resident accessibility, this townhome is located near Orchard and Mill road and only minutes away from I-88, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio/Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease with a 3% increase in the 2nd year. Add $100/month for a one year lease term. Pets are welcome with a $295 non-refundable fee for each pet, plus a $25/month pet fee for each pet. Easy online application process. $35/applicant and all occupants over the age of 18 must complete application. Call us today to schedule a time to see your new home!

(RLNE1975805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have any available units?
4587 Garritano St, Unit C has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have?
Some of 4587 Garritano St, Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4587 Garritano St, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4587 Garritano St, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4587 Garritano St, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C offers parking.
Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C has a pool.
Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4587 Garritano St, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4587 Garritano St, Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
