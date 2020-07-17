4587 Garritano St, Unit C

Amenities

You Will Love This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, private patio, fully-equipped kitchen, and new flooring. For resident accessibility, this townhome is located near Orchard and Mill road and only minutes away from I-88, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio/Balcony

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease with a 3% increase in the 2nd year. Add $100/month for a one year lease term. Pets are welcome with a $295 non-refundable fee for each pet, plus a $25/month pet fee for each pet. Easy online application process. $35/applicant and all occupants over the age of 18 must complete application. Call us today to schedule a time to see your new home!



