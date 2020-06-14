Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL with garage

Yorkville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
162 Bertram Drive
162 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRETTY AS A PICTURE! Immacualte 1st Floor Unit! 1 Bedroom PLUS Den and Garage!!! Spacious layout with Large Family Room, Formal Dining and Big Kitchen w/All Appliances Included and Cute Breakfast Bar too! Master Suite with Large Walk In Closet,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
409 Twinleaf Trail
409 Twinleaf Trl, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*3 BEDROOM PLUS LARGE LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT SHOWING MINIMUM SCORE OF 675+ FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER, CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON-SMOKING HOME*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1 MONTHS SECURITY

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
722 KRISTEN Street
722 Kristen Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1637 sqft
Two-Story home close to schools, shopping and community clubhouse. Freshly rehabbed, clean and waiting for you! Nice big yard in back- We are pet friendly!
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue
159 South Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
ALL BRICK COACH HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. WONDERFUL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING, METRA & I88! Cost savings with gas, electric, water utilities included. Lawn care included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Edgelawn Randall
1 Unit Available
1735 Greene Court
1735 Greene Court, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
**Available Now!**Recently painted, updated second level 2BR 1Bath unit. Great location close to I88 and shopping. Full basement w/ own washer and dryer for the unit as well as storage locker. Rent price includes one car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1888 Faxon Drive
1888 Faxon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2248 sqft
Large family home with great open living space! Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets (dishwasher, refrigerator 2019) and is open to family room. Loft area can be 4th bedroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
821 Preston Lane
821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3600 sqft
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
152 South Evanslawn Avenue
152 South Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yorkville, IL

Yorkville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

