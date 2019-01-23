2237 Beresford Dr

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, a huge patio, fully-equipped kitchen, and newer appliances. For resident accessibility, this home is located near Orchard and Mill road and only minutes away from I-88, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:
*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio/Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed
To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. *Note the advertised rent is for a two year term with a 3% increase on month 13 of that two year term. Owner will accept a 1-year lease with an increase in rent of $100/month. **pets are welcome with a non-refundable pet fees of $295/pet plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application with only $35 application fee (per applicant) A $365 cleaning fee is charged at the beginning of the lease that allows tenants to leave the unit "broom clean" when they leave. Contact us today to schedule a time to see your new home!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1975632)