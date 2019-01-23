All apartments in Yorkville
2237 Beresford Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2237 Beresford Dr

2237 Beresford Drive · (800) 279-8310
Location

2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL 60560

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2237 Beresford Dr · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, a huge patio, fully-equipped kitchen, and newer appliances. For resident accessibility, this home is located near Orchard and Mill road and only minutes away from I-88, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Yorkville. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio/Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. *Note the advertised rent is for a two year term with a 3% increase on month 13 of that two year term. Owner will accept a 1-year lease with an increase in rent of $100/month. **pets are welcome with a non-refundable pet fees of $295/pet plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application with only $35 application fee (per applicant) A $365 cleaning fee is charged at the beginning of the lease that allows tenants to leave the unit "broom clean" when they leave. Contact us today to schedule a time to see your new home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1975632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

