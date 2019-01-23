All apartments in Yorkville
162 Bertram Drive

162 Bertram Drive · No Longer Available
Location

162 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL 60560

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRETTY AS A PICTURE! Immacualte 1st Floor Unit! 1 Bedroom PLUS Den and Garage!!! Spacious layout with Large Family Room, Formal Dining and Big Kitchen w/All Appliances Included and Cute Breakfast Bar too! Master Suite with Large Walk In Closet, Updated Bath, Plus Great Office/Den! 1 Gar Detached Garage too! Close to Everything! Please see Application in MLS, Must Have Current Credit Report/Background - Check See Addtl Info in Agent Remarks! No Pets/Smokers... 1st Month Rental and 1 Month Security Deposit in Certified Funds Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Bertram Drive have any available units?
162 Bertram Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkville, IL.
What amenities does 162 Bertram Drive have?
Some of 162 Bertram Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Bertram Drive currently offering any rent specials?
162 Bertram Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Bertram Drive pet-friendly?
No, 162 Bertram Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkville.
Does 162 Bertram Drive offer parking?
Yes, 162 Bertram Drive does offer parking.
Does 162 Bertram Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Bertram Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Bertram Drive have a pool?
No, 162 Bertram Drive does not have a pool.
Does 162 Bertram Drive have accessible units?
No, 162 Bertram Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Bertram Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Bertram Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Bertram Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Bertram Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
