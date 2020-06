Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New carpeting and flooring throughout, freshly painted. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of counter space. 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New tile in bathroom. Coin laundry on the 1st floor. Walking distance to parks and the Metra. Credit scores of 650 or more, 2 months pay stubs, and Photo ID. Credit and background check to be paid by prospective tenant. Move In/Move Out fee is $195 Tenant pays electric, owner pays gas and water.