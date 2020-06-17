All apartments in Winnetka
164 WOODLAND Avenue

164 Woodland Avenue · (847) 507-7666
Location

164 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL 60093

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Agent Owned. Charming bungalow in East Winnetka across from New Trier High School. Spacious, sun filled living room with wood burning fireplace; paneled den overlooks large yard; large dining room. Modest eat-in kitchen with table space and pantry closet. Two first floor bedrooms and hall bath, good closet space. Second floor features two large bedrooms, good closets and a hall bath. Partially finished basement has recreation room, storage, work room, laundry plus a half bath and separate "beach shower". Two car detached garage. Large yard. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, train, park and beach. Owners are both licensed Illinois Realtors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have any available units?
164 WOODLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winnetka, IL.
What amenities does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have?
Some of 164 WOODLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 WOODLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 WOODLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 WOODLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 164 WOODLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winnetka.
Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 WOODLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 WOODLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 WOODLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 WOODLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 WOODLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 WOODLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 WOODLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
