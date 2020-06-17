164 WOODLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Agent Owned. Charming bungalow in East Winnetka across from New Trier High School. Spacious, sun filled living room with wood burning fireplace; paneled den overlooks large yard; large dining room. Modest eat-in kitchen with table space and pantry closet. Two first floor bedrooms and hall bath, good closet space. Second floor features two large bedrooms, good closets and a hall bath. Partially finished basement has recreation room, storage, work room, laundry plus a half bath and separate "beach shower". Two car detached garage. Large yard. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, train, park and beach. Owners are both licensed Illinois Realtors.