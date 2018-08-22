229 THELIN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street. Larger than expected lot for this size ranch on mature private yard* Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Tons of updates in the last few years: Hardwood floors, new windows throughout, entire home freshly professionally painted & more*Fitness center around the corner & close to Old Orchard/Edens. LANDLORD will order credit-$35 fee & supply lease. Priced for a 7/1 or sooner lease start date with a minimum of 1-year, but would prefer long term renter. Call or email listing agent for more details. All appliances included. Landlord not interested in short term lease.