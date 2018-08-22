221 16th Street

Amenities

Cute Brick Bungalow in the heart of Wilmette!! 4 Bedroom (2 up/2 down) home is close to downtown, the trains, and a short walk to McKenzie elementary school! Many new updates include the Furnace (2017), Water Heater (2018), Sump Pump and Back up Battery (2018), Roof (2006), Garage (2016)--just bring decorating/updating ideas. Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath and 2nd floor with two large rooms. The first floor features formal living room, dining room and nice kitchen plus a large screened porch overlooking a tranquil backyard with brick paver patio, mature trees and newer 2-car garage. This Bungalow basement is large with good ceiling height, and available for additional living/play space. Full bath and laundry in basement. Low taxes!!! Come make this your own!