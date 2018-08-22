All apartments in Wilmette
221 16th Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:03 PM

221 16th Street

221 16th Street · (847) 902-2539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 16th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute Brick Bungalow in the heart of Wilmette!! 4 Bedroom (2 up/2 down) home is close to downtown, the trains, and a short walk to McKenzie elementary school! Many new updates include the Furnace (2017), Water Heater (2018), Sump Pump and Back up Battery (2018), Roof (2006), Garage (2016)--just bring decorating/updating ideas. Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath and 2nd floor with two large rooms. The first floor features formal living room, dining room and nice kitchen plus a large screened porch overlooking a tranquil backyard with brick paver patio, mature trees and newer 2-car garage. This Bungalow basement is large with good ceiling height, and available for additional living/play space. Full bath and laundry in basement. Low taxes!!! Come make this your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 16th Street have any available units?
221 16th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 16th Street have?
Some of 221 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 221 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 221 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 16th Street have a pool?
No, 221 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
