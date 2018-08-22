1119 Greenleaf

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 07/01/20 Greenleaf Apartments - Property Id: 294994



Completely remodeled 1 Bedroom apartment just a block from Wilmette's cafe's, restaurants, shops, library and the Metra train. Also a short walk (or bike ride!) to the beach, parks and Evanston Northwestern Hospital Campus.



A great place to live!



Newly remodeled kitchen, cabinets, granite countertops and designer appliances. Lots and lots of cabinets space.



Hardwood floors, window shades and ceiling fans. And extra storage and laundry in the basement. Reserved parking.



For more information, or to have a look, contact Megan@HillcoRealty.Com or 847-323-1060.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294994

Property Id 294994



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5836167)