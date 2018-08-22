All apartments in Wilmette
Find more places like 1119 Greenleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmette, IL
/
1119 Greenleaf
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1119 Greenleaf

1119 Greenleaf Avenue · (847) 579-9745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmette
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1119 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Greenleaf Apartments - Property Id: 294994

Completely remodeled 1 Bedroom apartment just a block from Wilmette's cafe's, restaurants, shops, library and the Metra train. Also a short walk (or bike ride!) to the beach, parks and Evanston Northwestern Hospital Campus.

A great place to live!

Newly remodeled kitchen, cabinets, granite countertops and designer appliances. Lots and lots of cabinets space.

Hardwood floors, window shades and ceiling fans. And extra storage and laundry in the basement. Reserved parking.

For more information, or to have a look, contact Megan@HillcoRealty.Com or 847-323-1060.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294994
Property Id 294994

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Greenleaf have any available units?
1119 Greenleaf has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1119 Greenleaf have?
Some of 1119 Greenleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Greenleaf currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Greenleaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Greenleaf pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Greenleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 1119 Greenleaf offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Greenleaf does offer parking.
Does 1119 Greenleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Greenleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Greenleaf have a pool?
No, 1119 Greenleaf does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Greenleaf have accessible units?
No, 1119 Greenleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Greenleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Greenleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Greenleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Greenleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1119 Greenleaf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd
Wilmette, IL 60091

Similar Pages

Wilmette 1 BedroomsWilmette 2 Bedrooms
Wilmette Apartments with GarageWilmette Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wilmette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL
Burr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity