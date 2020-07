Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Polo Run Condo Rental available immediately! 2BR/1BA laundry in unit WITH attached garage. Doesn't get much better than that. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. NO PETS OF TENANTS FRIENDS OR FAMILY EITHER. Minimum credit score required. One year minimum for lease. Tenant responsible for any repairs under $200. *Please note the 2nd bedroom does not have a closet*