Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

1721 East Roosevelt Road

1721 East Roosevelt Road · (630) 842-2961
Location

1721 East Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Big townhouse with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets and interior doors. This townhome has a large eat-in kitchen with an island and French doors, first floor powder room, 3 bedrooms with nice closets, and full unfinished basement with a washer and dryer and lots of storage space. There is one, unassigned parking spot. No pets allowed. This unit is currently being rehabbed, interior photos are the model unit. Unit should be available to occupy on August 1. $40 Background/credit check is required. One month security and first months rent due at the time of lease signing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water and sewer. Village of Wheaton requires a $50 deposit when starting water/sewer service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 East Roosevelt Road have any available units?
1721 East Roosevelt Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 East Roosevelt Road have?
Some of 1721 East Roosevelt Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 East Roosevelt Road currently offering any rent specials?
1721 East Roosevelt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 East Roosevelt Road pet-friendly?
No, 1721 East Roosevelt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 1721 East Roosevelt Road offer parking?
Yes, 1721 East Roosevelt Road offers parking.
Does 1721 East Roosevelt Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 East Roosevelt Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 East Roosevelt Road have a pool?
No, 1721 East Roosevelt Road does not have a pool.
Does 1721 East Roosevelt Road have accessible units?
No, 1721 East Roosevelt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 East Roosevelt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 East Roosevelt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
