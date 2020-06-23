1721 East Roosevelt Road

Amenities

Big townhouse with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets and interior doors. This townhome has a large eat-in kitchen with an island and French doors, first floor powder room, 3 bedrooms with nice closets, and full unfinished basement with a washer and dryer and lots of storage space. There is one, unassigned parking spot. No pets allowed. This unit is currently being rehabbed, interior photos are the model unit. Unit should be available to occupy on August 1. $40 Background/credit check is required. One month security and first months rent due at the time of lease signing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water and sewer. Village of Wheaton requires a $50 deposit when starting water/sewer service.