Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage media room

IN NEED OF A SUBLET (in Wheaton, IL)! Move-in date is negotiable!

Building details:

- Fitness center

- Conference room

- Mail area and separate package room

- Business center

- Community room

- Theater room

- Pool in the courtyard (currently not open and wont be until the fourth phase of the governors reopening plan)

- Dog park

- Down the street from the train station! A five minute walk and there are tons of restaurants and schools nearby!

- THE LEASE STARTED IN APRIL 2020. There are 10 months left on a year long lease!

- application fee and you will have to submit to a background and credit check for approval.

- Rent is (this includes for a spot in the heated garage, there is plenty of street parking so if you decide not to take the spot the rent will go down to 1599)

- Utilities are unfortunately billed separately (you pay for rent and the building utilities on the same website and then you would also need to set up a ComEd account for electric)

- There are free storage crates in the garage as well as a dog wash and car wash station

- There is an in unit washer and dryer, dishwasher and youll have air conditioning

- I will be taking majority of my furniture but Id be happy to sell some things like the racks in the pantry (its supposed to be a coat closet)