Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Beautiful executive rental in great location, offers 3 floors of luxurious living with elevator to all 3 levels. Stunning chef's kitchen, butler pantry, hardwood floors, granite, natural stone. Master suite with double vanities, two WIC, oversized jetted tub and separate shower. Finished basement offers additional bedroom or den and full bath. High ceilings through out. From your balcony you will see pond and nature. Minutes to Oak Brook. Tenant pays for all utilities and credit check.