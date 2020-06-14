Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Waukegan, IL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
456 North Avenue
456 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 sqft
Two flat unit on the 2nd floor. Tenants pay gas & electric

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 1 mile of Waukegan

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Results within 5 miles of Waukegan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2170 sqft
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Greenleaf Avenue
1527 Greenleaf Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1026 sqft
Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room .

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
13938 West EMMA Lane
13938 West Emma Lane, Mettawa, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3055 sqft
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
602 Hillcrest Drive
602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home on Premium Corner Lot in Desireable Woodmere Subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3333 STRATFORD Court
3333 Stratford Court, North Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STORY, CORNER PENTHOUSE UNIT IN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Move into this light and bright unit featuring a large private corner balcony with outdoor storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer and 9-foot ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waukegan, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waukegan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

