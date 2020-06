860 N Lakeside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils microwave

1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 194746



BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM CONDO WITH HEATED TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN A DESIRABLE LAKEWOOD VILLAS. ALL ELECTRIC UNIT WITH NEW HEATER/AIR CONDITIONER! HUGE BEDROOM WITH CALIFORNIA CLOSET ORGANIZER AND ROOM DARKENING BLINDS! RENTAL COMES WITH SECURED STORAGE. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS! Pay before due date and receive $25 discount. Available June 16th, 2020

(RLNE5841966)