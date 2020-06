Amenities

parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR. THIS IS A NON SMOKING, WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING. PARKING IS ON SITE AND ONE SPACE IS INCL. $55.00 CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED PER ADULT. BROKER OWNED.