Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL with washer-dryer

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek South
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Tinley Park
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,770
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
842 PRINCETON Avenue
842 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom Rental Home. We have an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a large pantry storage area.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4420 180th Street
4420 180th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 180th Street in Country Club Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Tree
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
Results within 10 miles of Tinley Park
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8820 South Mobile Avenue
8820 Mobile Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8820 South Mobile Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palos Hills
11143 East Road
11143 East Road, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11143 East Road in Palos Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
4334 West 87th Place
4334 West 87th Place, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom ranch 1/2 duplex. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage. Central air conditioning. Close to restaurants, shopping, park and school. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave
18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216 Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .

