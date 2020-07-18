529 Westwick Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story foyer welcomes you into this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1990 SF home in Fairfield Manor subdivision. Vaulted ceilings with plant shelves in the living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, smooth top electric stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. 1/2 bath on the main level. Spindled staircase leads you to the upper level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with luxury master bath with double sink, soaker tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Hall full bath has a large countertop space. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage and back patio. NO PETS.Available August



Room Dimensions

Living Room 19'' x 14'

Dining Room 10' x 11'

Kitchen 12' x 11'

Master Bedroom 15' x 13'

Bedroom 13' x 11'

Bedroom 10' x 11'

Bedroom 10' x 11'