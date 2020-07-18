All apartments in Swansea
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 PM

529 Westwick Court

529 Westwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

529 Westwick Court, Swansea, IL 62226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story foyer welcomes you into this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1990 SF home in Fairfield Manor subdivision. Vaulted ceilings with plant shelves in the living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, smooth top electric stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. 1/2 bath on the main level. Spindled staircase leads you to the upper level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with luxury master bath with double sink, soaker tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Hall full bath has a large countertop space. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage and back patio. NO PETS.Available August

Room Dimensions
Living Room 19'' x 14'
Dining Room 10' x 11'
Kitchen 12' x 11'
Master Bedroom 15' x 13'
Bedroom 13' x 11'
Bedroom 10' x 11'
Bedroom 10' x 11'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Westwick Court have any available units?
529 Westwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Swansea, IL.
What amenities does 529 Westwick Court have?
Some of 529 Westwick Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Westwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
529 Westwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Westwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 529 Westwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swansea.
Does 529 Westwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 529 Westwick Court offers parking.
Does 529 Westwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Westwick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Westwick Court have a pool?
No, 529 Westwick Court does not have a pool.
Does 529 Westwick Court have accessible units?
No, 529 Westwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Westwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Westwick Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Westwick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Westwick Court does not have units with air conditioning.
