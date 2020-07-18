All apartments in Swansea
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:24 AM

103 Marilyn Drive

103 Marilyn Avenue · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Marilyn Avenue, Swansea, IL 62226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Brick house with 2 car attached garage and carport. Recently updated inside & out! Covered front porch. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen has ceramic tile floor. The kitchen also has granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances: stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The dining room has patio doors that lead out to the patio and backyard. Washer & dryer included but not warranted. A small pet is negotiable with $500 deposit and $50 per month pet rent. Available Early August.

Showing Update
This property will be available for showings once vacated. Complete the information to Schedule a Showing, and we will notify you when showing times become available. Submitted applications will only be accepted if you are willing to sign the lease without viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
103 Marilyn Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 103 Marilyn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Marilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Marilyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Marilyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 Marilyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 Marilyn Drive offers parking.
Does 103 Marilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Marilyn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Marilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Marilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Marilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Marilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Marilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Marilyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Marilyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Marilyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
