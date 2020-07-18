103 Marilyn Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Brick house with 2 car attached garage and carport. Recently updated inside & out! Covered front porch. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen has ceramic tile floor. The kitchen also has granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances: stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The dining room has patio doors that lead out to the patio and backyard. Washer & dryer included but not warranted. A small pet is negotiable with $500 deposit and $50 per month pet rent. Available Early August.



