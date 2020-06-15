All apartments in Streamwood
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B

730 West Streamwood Boulevard · (847) 852-4715
Location

730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring Throughout, and 1565 sq feet of Open Living Space. 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Beautiful bathrooms. Don't miss this one!

Available: June 1st!

Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Only! No Pets. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-in and Move-out administrative fees. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have any available units?
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have?
Some of 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B does offer parking.
Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have a pool?
No, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B has units with air conditioning.
