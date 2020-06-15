730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring Throughout, and 1565 sq feet of Open Living Space. 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Beautiful bathrooms. Don't miss this one!



Available: June 1st!



Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Only! No Pets. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-in and Move-out administrative fees. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744312)