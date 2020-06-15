730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring Throughout, and 1565 sq feet of Open Living Space. 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Beautiful bathrooms. Don't miss this one!
Available: June 1st!
Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Only! No Pets. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-in and Move-out administrative fees. Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
