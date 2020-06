Amenities

Lovely Streamwood 3BR Upper level rental backing to 9th fairway. Freshly painted with new neutral carpet! Open Living room/Dining room with Vaulted ceiling! Immaculate Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances! Balcony with beautiful views year round. Master Bedroom with sliding glass door to balcony, Updated Master Bath with Shower! His & her Closet! Laundry Rm with cabinets. 1-car garage with storage. Imm possession! 1 Year Lease, Non Smoking Unit and NO Pets Allowed, $2000 Security Deposit. Streamwood has crimefree addendum for renters. Village rental license only allow 4 people maximum.