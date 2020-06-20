All apartments in Streamwood
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane

1828 Quaker Hollow Lane · (847) 438-6200
Location

1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1828 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has large combined dining & living room with gas log fireplace & sliders leading to patio & courtyard view. Plus 2nd floor laundry, 1 car gar, excellent storage, pool & clubhouse are right next door, neutral new carpet, Kitchen & baths newly remodeled & more. Freshly painted in neutral colors! Ready now! move in and enjoy. Dog will be considered (weight limit) pet deposit required. Looking for 2 year lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have any available units?
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have?
Some of 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane does offer parking.
Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 Quaker Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
