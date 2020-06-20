1828 Quaker Hollow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has large combined dining & living room with gas log fireplace & sliders leading to patio & courtyard view. Plus 2nd floor laundry, 1 car gar, excellent storage, pool & clubhouse are right next door, neutral new carpet, Kitchen & baths newly remodeled & more. Freshly painted in neutral colors! Ready now! move in and enjoy. Dog will be considered (weight limit) pet deposit required. Looking for 2 year lease term.