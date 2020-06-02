All apartments in Streamwood
Streamwood, IL
18 North Victoria Lane
18 North Victoria Lane

18 North Victoria Lane · (847) 970-8211
Location

18 North Victoria Lane, Streamwood, IL 60107
Estate Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,315

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Townhouse is located in great Neighborhood. Completely updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite counters, tiled backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. With views of wooded Area off the back, while sitting on your porch. This Unit is located on the Second floor. Attached 1 Car Garage with Storage. Neutral paint throughout. Newer furnace & AC Unit. All Lawn Care, Snow removal & Water is included. Enjoy your In unit Laundry that is right off the Kitchen. Sorry no pets. Available June 1st. Credit check required. Credit must be 650+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 North Victoria Lane have any available units?
18 North Victoria Lane has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 North Victoria Lane have?
Some of 18 North Victoria Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 North Victoria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 North Victoria Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 North Victoria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 North Victoria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 18 North Victoria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18 North Victoria Lane does offer parking.
Does 18 North Victoria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 North Victoria Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 North Victoria Lane have a pool?
No, 18 North Victoria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 North Victoria Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 North Victoria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 North Victoria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 North Victoria Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 North Victoria Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 North Victoria Lane has units with air conditioning.
