All apartments in Streamwood
Find more places like 107 Winchester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Streamwood, IL
/
107 Winchester Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

107 Winchester Drive

107 Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Streamwood
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

107 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL 60107

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Beginnings start here! Spacious & Contemporary! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, unit with Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Windows. 2 story Foyer with Custom Flooring. Updated Kitchen! All appliances stay. Master Bedroom with remodeled Bath. Main Bath also remodeled. Hardwood & Laminate Flooring Throughout! New/er Paint, Light Fixtures and more. Attached Garage. Private Second Floor Balcony overlooking mature trees and open green space! Great location, close to Golf Course, Walking Trails, Shopping and more! Come, take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Winchester Drive have any available units?
107 Winchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Streamwood, IL.
What amenities does 107 Winchester Drive have?
Some of 107 Winchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Winchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Winchester Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Winchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Winchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 107 Winchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Winchester Drive does offer parking.
Does 107 Winchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Winchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Winchester Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Winchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Winchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Winchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Winchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Winchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Winchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Winchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Streamwood 1 BedroomsStreamwood 2 Bedrooms
Streamwood 3 BedroomsStreamwood Apartments with Garage
Streamwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILRiver Forest, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, IL
Western Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILBrookfield, ILAddison, ILClarendon Hills, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILMontgomery, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College