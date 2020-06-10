107 Winchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Beginnings start here! Spacious & Contemporary! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, unit with Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Windows. 2 story Foyer with Custom Flooring. Updated Kitchen! All appliances stay. Master Bedroom with remodeled Bath. Main Bath also remodeled. Hardwood & Laminate Flooring Throughout! New/er Paint, Light Fixtures and more. Attached Garage. Private Second Floor Balcony overlooking mature trees and open green space! Great location, close to Golf Course, Walking Trails, Shopping and more! Come, take a look!