Amenities

We cordially invite you to start your new life at Springs at South Elgin. Set off Randall Road in an energetic neighborhood, this luxury community offers top-of-the-line features both within your new home and around the community. Choose from a studio, one, two, or three bedroom floor plan so you have the perfect amount of space for you and your belongings. If there is overflow, you can store your extra items in your optional attached or detached garage, alongside your car. All our homes are finished with gorgeous gourmet kitchens including energy-efficient appliances and a multi-functional island breakfast bar. After a long day of cooking, cool off in our sparkling outdoor swimming pool, or let your dog stretch her legs at the on-site, leash-free dog park. Live the life of luxury at springs at South Elgin.