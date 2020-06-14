85 Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL with garage
South Elgin, home of the famous Fox River Trolley Museum! When Christmas comes along, take a ride on their Polar Express!
Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat. See more
South Elgin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.