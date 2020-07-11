/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
67 Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
671 North Fieldcrest Drive
671 Fieldcrest Dr, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1555 sqft
Recently Remodeled 1/2 Duplex in Great Area! Open Floor Plan! Large Kitchen w/Custom Oak Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Ceramic Floor & Newer Appliances! Large Living Room w/Fireplace! Dining Room w/SGD to Patio! Newer Neutral Carpet & Paint
Results within 1 mile of South Elgin
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.
Results within 5 miles of South Elgin
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
42 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
52 Veneto Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1777 sqft
Fresh three bedroom townhome in Streamwood with tons of natural light, 9 ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gifford Park
307 North St
307 North Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Townhouse - Property Id: 315047 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315047 Property Id 315047 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912993)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
520 Lawrence Ave Main floor
520 Lawrence Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
2br, very accesible and well located apartment - Property Id: 94161 Recently decorated w/spacious brand new kitchen, brand new appliances, clean basement and well located closed to Sherman Hospital, ECC, Grand Casino Victoria, The library and the
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2243 ROCKEFELLER Drive
2243 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Great location just east of Randall by Lowes. Open Floor plan with large Kitchen and Great room, Large bedrooms. 2 Car Garage w/ Storage. Spacious & Bright. Close to Metra and shopping. $30/Month Additional Pet Rent per pet. No smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
260 Comstock Drive
260 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1896 sqft
SHADY HILL TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, BASEMENT, AND 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH NICE WALK-IN CLOSET. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE ROOM SIZES. PLENTY OF STORAGE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
North Country Knolls
2134 Vernon Drive
2134 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Duplex with large fenced in backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Large eat-in kitchen and full unfinished basement with hookups for washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Duplex
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Creek Southwest
1816 W Highland Ave Unit C
1816 West Highland Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1178 sqft
Roomy condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Unit features a laundry room with washer & dryer plus a deck that runs across the entire front of the unit and a 2 car (tandem) garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.
Similar Pages
South Elgin 1 BedroomsSouth Elgin 2 BedroomsSouth Elgin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Elgin 3 BedroomsSouth Elgin Apartments with Balcony
South Elgin Apartments with GarageSouth Elgin Apartments with GymSouth Elgin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Elgin Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, IL