Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

61 Melrose Court

61 Melrose Ct · (630) 409-0006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Melrose Ct, South Elgin, IL 60177

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious 3-bedroom with unfinished basement located right next to the Fox River. This home has brand new carpet throughout and is being professionally painted. Unit has a private driveway and large double car garage. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this home because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a pet fee of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. $365 cleaning fee is charged at the start of the lease to allow tenants to leave the unit "broom clean" when they leave. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 61 Melrose Court have any available units?
61 Melrose Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Melrose Court have?
Some of 61 Melrose Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Melrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
61 Melrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Melrose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Melrose Court is pet friendly.
Does 61 Melrose Court offer parking?
Yes, 61 Melrose Court offers parking.
Does 61 Melrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Melrose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Melrose Court have a pool?
No, 61 Melrose Court does not have a pool.
Does 61 Melrose Court have accessible units?
No, 61 Melrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Melrose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Melrose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Melrose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Melrose Court does not have units with air conditioning.

