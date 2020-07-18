61 Melrose Court.

Amenities

Spacious 3-bedroom with unfinished basement located right next to the Fox River. This home has brand new carpet throughout and is being professionally painted. Unit has a private driveway and large double car garage. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this home because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Balcony

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a pet fee of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. $365 cleaning fee is charged at the start of the lease to allow tenants to leave the unit "broom clean" when they leave. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.