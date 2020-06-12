/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
217 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4826 Wright Ter 1st FL
4826 Wright Terrace, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Unit 1st FL Available 07/01/20 Wright Terrace Skokie - Property Id: 295511 Property located in heart of Skokie , Skokie swift walking distance. Target shopping walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Carol Street
5025 Carol Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
LARGE AND SUNNY 3BD/2BTH APARTMENT WITH OPEN LAYOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT . MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA. NEW APPLIANCES. PRIME SKOKIE LOCATION.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7513 Kenton AVE Street
7513 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3307 Church Street
3307 Church Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Solid brick 2 flat in Evanston. Top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment full of light. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, large bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in basement. One Off street, exterior parking space included in rent.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8534 Fernald Avenue
8534 Fernald Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Morton Grove. Close to Metra train . Great school district. High end finish. 2 story building Lots of storage . Coin operated laundry in the basement . Nested in a quiet residential area. Must see
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6723 North Central Park Avenue
6723 North Central Park Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
Solid brick ranch home on large double lot. Move-in condition. 3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your large backyard from the porch room while enjoying the cozy fireplace. Basement includes wet bar for entertaining friends and family.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3341 West Pratt Avenue
3341 West Pratt Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Sunny and spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath unit available, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows. 2 full bathrooms. Dishwasher. separate living and dining room, coin laundry, private fenced in backyard. Great layout!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FLORENCE Avenue
1560 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
7407 North California Avenue
7407 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1430 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom One and Two Half Bathroom Home. Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring, New Central Air Conditioning, Patio, Pocket Doors, Over 1,400 Square Feet of Above Grade Living Space Plus Full Open Basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8117 Central Avenue
8117 Central Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED BI-LEVEL IN FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. 1ST FLOOR HAS HARDWD FLRS THRUOUT. KITCH BOASTS NEW CABS, GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLS, BREAKFST BAR. BATH FULLY REMODELED AND A MUST SEE. 3 BDMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6753 North Saint Louis Avenue
6753 North Saint Louis Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Prime loaction ! Lincolnwood townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Good size living room with wood burning fire place, separate dinning room, main floor bedroom and 2 large bedrooms on the upper level. Finished basement.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Downtown Evanston
50 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,787
1504 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Uptown
9 Units Available
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1100 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Uptown
2 Units Available
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,802
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1469 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,801
1510 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
