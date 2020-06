Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE. USE OF THE 75 FOOT POOL AND EXERCISE ROOM IN THE BUILDING. OUTSIDE WE HAVE A TENNIS COURT AND A 22 MILE PATH THRU THE WOODS TO BIKE, RUN, WALK OR SKI. IT'S LIKE BEING ON VACATION,WHAT COULD BE BETTER? AVAILABLE 8/1.