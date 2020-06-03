2547 LONDON Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, 14 x 12 Dining Area with Access to Back Patio, Second Floor Features Bonus Loft, e15 x 14 Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Walk In Closet and Private Luxury Bath, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, 16 x 10 Second Bedroom and 13 x 10 Third Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Second Floor Laundry Room, Unfinished Basement, Two Car Garage and Fenced Yard, Available Now.