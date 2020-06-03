All apartments in Shiloh
Find more places like 2547 LONDON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shiloh, IL
/
2547 LONDON Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:31 AM

2547 LONDON Lane

2547 London Lane · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shiloh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL 62221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, 14 x 12 Dining Area with Access to Back Patio, Second Floor Features Bonus Loft, e15 x 14 Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Walk In Closet and Private Luxury Bath, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, 16 x 10 Second Bedroom and 13 x 10 Third Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Second Floor Laundry Room, Unfinished Basement, Two Car Garage and Fenced Yard, Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 LONDON Lane have any available units?
2547 LONDON Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2547 LONDON Lane have?
Some of 2547 LONDON Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 LONDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2547 LONDON Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 LONDON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2547 LONDON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shiloh.
Does 2547 LONDON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2547 LONDON Lane does offer parking.
Does 2547 LONDON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 LONDON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 LONDON Lane have a pool?
No, 2547 LONDON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2547 LONDON Lane have accessible units?
No, 2547 LONDON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 LONDON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2547 LONDON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 LONDON Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2547 LONDON Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2547 LONDON Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Shiloh 1 BedroomsShiloh 2 Bedrooms
Shiloh Apartments with ParkingShiloh Dog Friendly Apartments
Shiloh Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MO
Festus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity