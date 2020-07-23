AL
/
IL
/
shiloh
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:51 AM

17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Shiloh offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 b... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Yorkshire
21 Yorkshire Lane, Shiloh, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
800 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/PS9aFrVEMdw 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Living room, dining area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Walk-in closet in the bedroom. Coin Laundry facilities on site. Off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
11 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
3 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$610
615 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
3 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
772 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1337 North County 1337 North County
1337 N County Road, St. Clair County, IL
1 Bedroom
$595
Available Soon: 1 Bed 1 Bath - This property is a short drive to Scott Air Force Base, McKendree University & Southwestern Illinois College. We are also minutes to highway 64.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Ashley Drive
110 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
540 sqft
Upper-level condo with 1 bedroom, 1 bath approximately 540 SF. Carpet in the Living Room/Dining area combo and in the bedroom. Kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
23 South 53RD Street
23 South 53rd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
587 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 17 x 11 Living Room, 8 x 7 Galley Kitchen Provides Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom and Off Street Parking, Coin Operated Washer and Dryer on Premises,

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4500 West WASHINGTON Street
4500 West Washington Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 13 Living Room, 7 x 6 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal, 7 x 7 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 11 Bedroom, Off Street Parking, Photos of

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
10 South 35TH Street
10 South 35th Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
681 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 14 Living Room, 12 x 11 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Water, Sewer and Trash Included, Off Street Covered Parking, On Site Coin

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
316 North 2nd Street
316 North 2nd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Twelve Oaks Subdivision, 14 x 13 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom and 21 x 10 Second Bedroom, Trash Service Included, Off Street Parking, No Pets
Results within 10 miles of Shiloh

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Sunset Dr
1 Sunset Drive, Freeburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$585
1 BD/1BA Freeburg Apartment, $585. Great location. 701 sq ft. Very clean. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Large living room; large utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups; large hall closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Tekla Ave
123 Teckla Avenue, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
First floor duplex in Collinsville has large living room, bedroom and kitchen. Central Air/ Gas Heat on Quiet Dead End Street. Range and Refrigerator are furnished. Directions: 159 by Catsup bottle, Up Clinton and Left on Teckla at top of hill.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
708 West Main
708 W Main St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Neat N Clean, Small 1 Bedroom Basement Apartment. Remodeled Bath. Kitchen has a gas range, microwave and refrigerator. $500 per month includes utilities (gas, electric, water, sewer and trash). Parking in rear for 1 car.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Henry St
912 Henry St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$580
800 sqft
Totally remodeled apartment in Collinsville. Kitchen offers black appliances; range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher! Extra large bedroom and plenty of off street parking. Directions: St Clair Ave East on Arrowhead,, Right on to Henry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 Arrowhead
1100 Arrowhead Dr, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
600 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Collinsville has new carpet and a Large bedroom! Full bath, kitchen and large living room too! Water, sewer and trash are included. Range and refrigerator are furnished. Directions:
City Guide for Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.

Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Shiloh, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Shiloh offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Shiloh, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOFairview Heights, ILMascoutah, ILCollinsville, ILTroy, ILCahokia, ILGlen Carbon, ILEdwardsville, ILWood River, ILGlasgow Village, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSpanish Lake, MOBethalto, ILEast Alton, ILJennings, MOAlton, ILMoline Acres, MOFerguson, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy