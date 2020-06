9013 West GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BRIGHT, SPACIOUS, REMODELED, 2ND FLOOR (TOP FLOOR) 3 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATH W/ IT'S OWN HOT WATER TANK (NO WORRIES ABOUT RUNNING OUT OF HOT WATER), NEW HI-EFFICIENCY HEATING & CENTRAL AIR. CERAMIC TILE & MAPLE CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. STORAGE SPACE INCLUDED. CONVENIENT COIN LAUNDRY ON 1ST FLOOR. MOVE-IN READY... STORE FRONT OFFICE SPACE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON THE 1ST FLOOR MAKES THIS IDEAL FOR A LIVE/WORK ARRANGEMENT. EASY ACCESS TO DOWN-TOWN CHICAGO, OHARE AIRPORT, METRA, I-290 AND I-294. ONLY A FEW MINUTES FROM MANY GREAT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES