Two beds and one bath unit, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; The rent includes heat, water, natural gas, one parking space, and one large storage room; Locates in elegant River Forest neighborhood within the great public school district (90); Next to Concordia University and Dominican University; Bus on Harlem Ave and North Ave. Don't wait and move in today!