Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs. Enormous open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and tons of cabinets for storage. Balcony off kitchen through sliders. Second floor features 3 bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. Grand master bedroom with walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Lower level has large carpeted bonus room. Attached 2.5 car garage. Dogs up to 35 lbs OK. Minimum credit score of 650 and background check required.