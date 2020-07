Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in new building with sprinkler system overlooks the park. All upgraded finishes. Close to everything including I-90, Mariano's, Starbucks, etc. In building clean coin laundry facilities, large storage locker & assigned parking. NO pets and NO smoking. $200 non refundable move-in/out fee. GOOD credit is a MUST. Credit check, criminal background and eviction history MUST be run on ALL tenants 18 and older.