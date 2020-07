Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access accessible car charging e-payments green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access nest technology online portal

Located in a peaceful setting in Chicago's western suburbs, with ease of access to stores, restaurants, and major employers is a new community with large studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes called, Enclave. Enclave offers the best of contemporary design and convenience in a setting that feels like home. This near Naperville, location is convenient to shopping, highways, and dining. Residents enjoy the sun at the resort-style pool, working out in our 24-hr fitness center & playing with the dog in the leash-free fenced dog park. Each apartment home is designed for comfort with private entries to every home, an open kitchen, granite countertops, faux wood flooring, 2" faux wood blinds, and spacious closets. Some homes have fireplaces. Private balconies & patios are available, as are attached & detached garages. School assignments for Enclave at 127th are as follows: Elementary School - Elizabeth Eichelberger, Middle School - JFK and High School - Plainfield East.