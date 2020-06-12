/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1366 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
11655 Decathalon Lane
11655 Decathalon Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1894 sqft
Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the 1st level and powder rm, custom made kitchen island with extra storage, vaulted ceilings compliment a spacious, open feeling! Tall ceilings and over sized windows make the family room bright and airy.
12942 Parterre Place
12942 Parterre Place, Plainfield, IL
Great 4 bed 2.5 bath with basement and 2 car attached garage ** Kitchen with eating area**Master with full bath**Sun room**Nice open layout**Washer/Dryer included**2 pets allowed.
24118 West Pheasant Chase Drive
24118 Pheasant Chase Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Beautiful and affordable home in Pheasant Chase! Freshly stained deck w/ pergola and fenced in yard with large double shed! Newer roof, HVAC, garage door opener, carpet, fridge, and freshly painted. Second bath and laundry room new in 2018.
24210 Leski Lane
24210 Leski Lane, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1606 sqft
Immaculate townhome with 9' first floor ceilings! Two story living room! Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio! Nice kitchen with 42" cabinets & FULLY APPLIANCED! Generous room sizes! 2nd floor laundry with washer/dryer! 2 car
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.
12811 South Hadfield Drive
12811 South Hadfield Drive, Will County, IL
No Showings Until After June 1st. Home For Rent With Picturesque Views. 4 Bedrooms With A Expanded Laundry Room In The Lower Level, 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen Island With Additional Ample Space For A Kitchen Table.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1382 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1382 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,
2724 Idaho Rd
2724 Idaho Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1624 sqft
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351 DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY June 1st possession. Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more.
2718 Loveland St
2718 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1624 sqft
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361 Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor.
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.
2710 Loveland Avenue
2710 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 9541 Naperville's Best! Three-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on a secluded street in the heart of a quiet neighborhood. Surrounded by parks, ponds, and playgrounds.
8649 Foxborough Way
8649 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom (Immediate Move In!) - This BRAND NEW Townhome is set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and was just completed in 2019.
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.
8646 Foxborough Way
8646 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.
1290 Meyer Court
1290 Meyer Court, Naperville, IL
FRESH PAINTED .! MOVE IN READY .! WONDERFUL HOUSE ON A QUITE CUL-DE-SAC LOT .! TOP NAPERVILLE DIST 204 SCHOOLS (CLOW, GREGORY, NEUQUA VALLEY) .! schools. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
812 Baskin Drive
812 Baskin Drive, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
