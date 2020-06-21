615 West Parkside Drive

Amenities
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances. This home combines the drama of a living room with volume ceilings and a fireplace with the functionality of a separate first floor den PLUS a huge finished walk out basement . . . complete with an office area, ample storage and brand new carpet. The upper level features vaulted ceiling, sky lights and three bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk in closet. This townhouse provides great outdoor opportunities in addition to all of the indoor options. Your walk out basement backs right up to a walking trail that links to numerous trails and walking paths, including Harper College.