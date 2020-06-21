All apartments in Palatine
Find more places like 615 West Parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palatine, IL
/
615 West Parkside Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

615 West Parkside Drive

615 West Parkside Drive · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palatine
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL 60067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances. This home combines the drama of a living room with volume ceilings and a fireplace with the functionality of a separate first floor den PLUS a huge finished walk out basement . . . complete with an office area, ample storage and brand new carpet. The upper level features vaulted ceiling, sky lights and three bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk in closet. This townhouse provides great outdoor opportunities in addition to all of the indoor options. Your walk out basement backs right up to a walking trail that links to numerous trails and walking paths, including Harper College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 West Parkside Drive have any available units?
615 West Parkside Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 West Parkside Drive have?
Some of 615 West Parkside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 West Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 West Parkside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 West Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 West Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 615 West Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 West Parkside Drive does offer parking.
Does 615 West Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 West Parkside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 West Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 615 West Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 West Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 West Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 West Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 West Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 615 West Parkside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive
Palatine, IL 60074
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr
Palatine, IL 60074
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr
Palatine, IL 60067
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr
Palatine, IL 60074

Similar Pages

Palatine 1 BedroomsPalatine 2 Bedrooms
Palatine Apartments with PoolPalatine Luxury Places
Palatine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Des Plaines, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL
Lisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Baldwin

Apartments Near Colleges

William Rainey Harper CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity