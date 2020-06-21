615 West Parkside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances. This home combines the drama of a living room with volume ceilings and a fireplace with the functionality of a separate first floor den PLUS a huge finished walk out basement . . . complete with an office area, ample storage and brand new carpet. The upper level features vaulted ceiling, sky lights and three bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk in closet. This townhouse provides great outdoor opportunities in addition to all of the indoor options. Your walk out basement backs right up to a walking trail that links to numerous trails and walking paths, including Harper College.