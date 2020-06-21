All apartments in Palatine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:26 AM

1333 East Wyndham Circle

1333 Wyndham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL 60074

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
tennis court
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

This lovely condo in Palatine has been waiting for you! As you enter this 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit, you’re greeted with the beautiful dark plush carpeting throughout. The Living room has a fireplace and nice, large windows that introduce plenty of sunlight, which compliments the bright interior. The fully updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. This unit also comes with access to private basketball and tennis courts!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Assigned Parking Spot, Secure Building Access. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. 2 pet max.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 East Wyndham Circle have any available units?
1333 East Wyndham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palatine, IL.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 East Wyndham Circle have?
Some of 1333 East Wyndham Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 East Wyndham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1333 East Wyndham Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 East Wyndham Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 East Wyndham Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1333 East Wyndham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1333 East Wyndham Circle does offer parking.
Does 1333 East Wyndham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 East Wyndham Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 East Wyndham Circle have a pool?
No, 1333 East Wyndham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1333 East Wyndham Circle have accessible units?
No, 1333 East Wyndham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 East Wyndham Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 East Wyndham Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
