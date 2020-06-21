1333 East Wyndham Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking 24hr maintenance key fob access tennis court

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



This lovely condo in Palatine has been waiting for you! As you enter this 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit, you’re greeted with the beautiful dark plush carpeting throughout. The Living room has a fireplace and nice, large windows that introduce plenty of sunlight, which compliments the bright interior. The fully updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. This unit also comes with access to private basketball and tennis courts!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Assigned Parking Spot, Secure Building Access. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. 2 pet max.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.