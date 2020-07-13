Apartment List
/
IL
/
oswego
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oswego apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
606 Mansfield Way
606 Mansfield Way, Oswego, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,620
3454 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT FOR THIS LOVELY AND ELEGANT HOME. 4 BEDROOM + FIRST FLOOR DEN/5TH BEDROOM, SUN ROOM, OVER 3450 SQ FT, 3.1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
661 Lincoln Station Drive
661 Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1330 sqft
This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong).
Results within 1 mile of Oswego
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2450 Frost Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
130 Kevin Lane
130 Kevin Lane, Kendall County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2028 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1819 Indian Hill Lane
1819 Indian Hill, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Indian Hill Lane in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2469 Dickens Drive
2469 Dickens Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2469 Dickens Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated April 23 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2473 FROST Drive
2473 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2473 FROST Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2366 SUNRISE Circle
2366 Sunrise Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Inviting two story town home in a great location! Beautiful landscaped hard floors throughout the first floor, stylish light fixtures, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.Two nice sized bedrooms and two full baths upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
30 Units Available
Waubonsee
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
14 Units Available
Far East
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
City Guide for Oswego, IL

“Leave me a bible by the side of the road, we’re gonna need us a message by the time we get to Oswego.” (– Ryan Montbleau,"Grain of Sand")

While the tire smoke has faded and the engines have gone silent at the old drag strip, the Big O still has plenty more to offer for folks interested in renting an apartment in the Chicago area, but who want to stay out of the city itself. It’s not the most convenient city to live in, especially for commuters, but offers plenty of open space for the young and old alike, and enough activities to keep you busy throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oswego, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oswego apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oswego 1 BedroomsOswego 2 BedroomsOswego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOswego 3 BedroomsOswego Accessible ApartmentsOswego Apartments under $1,200Oswego Apartments under $1,400
Oswego Apartments under $1,700Oswego Apartments under $1500Oswego Apartments with BalconyOswego Apartments with GarageOswego Apartments with GymOswego Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oswego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOswego Apartments with ParkingOswego Apartments with PoolOswego Apartments with Washer-DryerOswego Dog Friendly ApartmentsOswego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILPlainfield, IL
Hanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College