1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM
37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Oswego
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Light Road
2600 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
553 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Light Road in Kendall County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Waubonsee
28 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
674 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Eola Yards
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4455 103
4455 103rd Street, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
750 sqft
Orchard Hills - Property Id: 143208 Great Location by the Cherry vale mall Brand new flooring and appliances. Lower Level with sliding glass doors that lead into the courtyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4111 Chinaberry Lane
4111 Chinaberry Lane, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
3106 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom for rent in four bed room house in Ashwood Park. Utilities shared : internet and parking included. Date Available: May 29th 2020. $700month rent. $700 security deposit required.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
162 Bertram Drive
162 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
892 sqft
PRETTY AS A PICTURE! Immacualte 1st Floor Unit! 1 Bedroom PLUS Den and Garage!!! Spacious layout with Large Family Room, Formal Dining and Big Kitchen w/All Appliances Included and Cute Breakfast Bar too! Master Suite with Large Walk In Closet,
Results within 10 miles of Oswego
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
710 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
933 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Country Lakes
12 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
802 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
