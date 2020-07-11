14 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with move-in specials
“Leave me a bible by the side of the road, we’re gonna need us a message by the time we get to Oswego.” (– Ryan Montbleau,"Grain of Sand")
While the tire smoke has faded and the engines have gone silent at the old drag strip, the Big O still has plenty more to offer for folks interested in renting an apartment in the Chicago area, but who want to stay out of the city itself. It’s not the most convenient city to live in, especially for commuters, but offers plenty of open space for the young and old alike, and enough activities to keep you busy throughout the year. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oswego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Oswego apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.