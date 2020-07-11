Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oswego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
30 Units Available
Waubonsee
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
21 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of Oswego
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Country Lakes
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
25 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Fox Valley
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
City Guide for Oswego, IL

“Leave me a bible by the side of the road, we’re gonna need us a message by the time we get to Oswego.” (– Ryan Montbleau,"Grain of Sand")

While the tire smoke has faded and the engines have gone silent at the old drag strip, the Big O still has plenty more to offer for folks interested in renting an apartment in the Chicago area, but who want to stay out of the city itself. It’s not the most convenient city to live in, especially for commuters, but offers plenty of open space for the young and old alike, and enough activities to keep you busy throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Oswego, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oswego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Oswego apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

